Cutting off Israeli technology is no longer optional. it’s necessary for our safety.
Spain caught Israel actively spying on top European / Spanish politicians. pic.twitter.com/zRitEhB86p
— Abier (@abierkhatib) January 29, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Cutting off Israeli technology is no longer optional. it’s necessary for our safety.
Spain caught Israel actively spying on top European / Spanish politicians. pic.twitter.com/zRitEhB86p
— Abier (@abierkhatib) January 29, 2026