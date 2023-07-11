Stadium staff and medic go into cardiac arrest at Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh as 17 more hospitalized

By Fionnuala Boyle – Irish Star

Two people went into cardiac arrest at the Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh over the weekend, while 17 more were rushed to hospital.

The Shape of You singer took to the stage at the city’s Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, July 8, to entertain the biggest Pittsburgh crowd he’s ever played in front of, with an estimated 51,000 fans piling in to see the Englishman.

Things took a turn among some gig-goers, though, who fell ill during the performance. Emergency services were called to more than 37 incidents, and 17 people were taken to hospital, including a stadium worker and a medic.

The worker took unwell when they were tearing down the setup inside the stadium. They went into cardiac arrest on the floor.

Thankfully, numerous crews sprung into action, and the patient was treated and taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where their condition is understood to be stable.

A paramedic from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest on Art Rooney Avenue while leaving the venue. They were tended to immediately by surrounding personnel, and were resuscitated after receiving several shocks.

They were transported to Allegheny General Hospital, but their condition remains unclear. The other hospitalizations were for heat-related issues, some falls, and one seizure.

Pittsburg temperatures recorded a high of 72 degrees during the day and a low of 62 degrees, according to the Weather Channel. Humidity reached 92 percent by the end of the night, reports World Weather.

Acrisure Stadium is an outdoor venue.

Sheeran, whose grandparents are Irish, shared a video from the show on Instagram on Sunday, where, with his song “Afire Love” playing in the background, excited fans can be seen heading into the grounds to see the superstar.

“Had a great time playing Pittsburgh last night, my biggest show I’ve ever played there,” he captioned the post. “Really enjoyed all the dancing and all the emotional moments. And also my terrible towel!”