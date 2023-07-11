WHISTLEBLOWER: Biden Admin a ‘Middleman’ in Child Sex Trafficking

By Patrick Webb – The Leading Report

A whistleblower has given an explosive statement accusing Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration of acting as a “middleman” in an international child sex trafficking operation.

The allegations were revealed in a damning new report compiled by journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

Bulut has outlined the allegations on the organization’s website, claiming that youngsters are being brought from Mexico through the porous Southern Border.

The allegations were revealed in a damning new report compiled by journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

Bulut has outlined the allegations on the organization’s website, claiming that youngsters are being brought from Mexico through the porous Southern Border.

“Many of those children are raped,” he explained.

They are “used for forced labor, and forced to undertake brutal jobs ostensibly to ‘work off’ their debt by the criminal cartels who reportedly now control the Mexican side of the border and brought the children in.”

And he cites the comments from whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas.

Just a few weeks ago, Rodas gave a testimony before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

“Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children,” Rodas told lawmakers.

Rodas previously served in the Health and Human Services bureaucracy under Biden.

“Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, and restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers,” she testified.

“Today, children will be sold for sex.

“Today, children will call a hotline to report they are being abused, neglected, and trafficked…..”

Rodas said she had volunteered to help with the crisis at the Southern Border. “I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. “Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in their home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] delivers a child to a sponsor – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations. “Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income – this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking.” Bulut also cites testimony from immigration expert Jessica M. Vaughan. Vaughan stated: “Numerous investigative journalism reports published over the years in the Washington Times, Reuters, and the New York Times, Project Veritas, and others, that provide graphic details of the experiences of UACs during and after their illegal crossing and placement with sponsors in the United States, including domestic servitude, sexual abuse, forced labor, labor exploitation, and illegal employment in manufacturing, landscaping, and other inappropriate and dangerous jobs.” Bulut also highlighted Fox News’s Rachel Campos-Duffy’s reporting. “Over the last two years, this country has become an international hub for child trafficking,” Campos-Duffy reported. “And the U.S. government is behind it. “Under Biden, hundreds of thousands of children have come into this country illegally. “Once they get here, most are sold for sex, used for cheap labor, or forced to join gangs. “Nobody deserves this. Especially not children.” He also noted comments from Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis has previously warned that the Biden administration has created the “largest human smuggling operation in American history.” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) backed this position from the governor. In conclusion, Bulut insists that to stop the child sex trafficking industry, Congress needs to “change the immigration laws and rein in the executive policies that are incentivizing the mass illegal migration.”