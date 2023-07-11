WHISTLEBLOWER: Biden Admin a ‘Middleman’ in Child Sex Trafficking

By Patrick Webb – The Leading Report

A whistleblower has given an explosive statement accusing Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration of acting as a “middleman” in an international child sex trafficking operation.

The allegations were revealed in a damning new report compiled by journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

Bulut has outlined the allegations on the organization’s website, claiming that youngsters are being brought from Mexico through the porous Southern Border.

“Many of those children are raped,” he explained.

They are “used for forced labor, and forced to undertake brutal jobs ostensibly to ‘work off’ their debt by the criminal cartels who reportedly now control the Mexican side of the border and brought the children in.”

And he cites the comments from whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas.

Just a few weeks ago, Rodas gave a testimony before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

“Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children,” Rodas told lawmakers.

Rodas previously served in the Health and Human Services bureaucracy under Biden.

“Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, and restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers,” she testified.

“Today, children will be sold for sex.

“Today, children will call a hotline to report they are being abused, neglected, and trafficked…..”

