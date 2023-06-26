States weigh charging by the mile as fuel taxes plummet by Ken Martin

States are looking for ways to keep the funds coming in order to maintain the nation’s roads.

Gas taxes have been used for more than a century for the purpose.

The problem that has developed is those taxes are generating less each year due to inflation, fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.

States are experimenting with various ideas that could eventually replace those taxes.

One proposal that seems to be gaining in popularity would be to charge drivers by the mile instead of the gallon.

Other ideas that have been presented include taxing electricity from public vehicle charging stations.

Another is to tack charges onto door-to-door package deliveries.

States are now weighing whether to start making the programs mandatory.