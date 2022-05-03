Supreme Court Reportedly Votes to Overturn Roe v. Wade

LifeSiteNews

In a monumental decision that could finally end an era of abortion on demand and 63 million babies killed in abortions, the Supreme Court has reportedly issued a decision overturning Roe v. Wade. This is according to a release of a draft of the decision.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion of the court dated Feb. 10, according to Politico.

According to Politico the decision is not final and could change but the leaked draft of the opinion has four justices — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — joined Alito while three — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — dissented.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the opinion reportedly continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Chief Justice John Roberts has yet to cast his vote and it is unknown which side he will vote with, Politico reported.

“It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff,” SCOTUSblog tweeted Monday night. “This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

No draft opinion of the court in modern history has ever been leaked in this manner, Politico reported. It has already been derided as an effort to bully the Supreme Corut into keeping Roe in place and Jonathan Turley called “one of the greatest breaches of security in the history of the Court.”

Leading pro-life groups weighed in on the news of the leaked draft saying they hope eventually the accuracy of the Supreme Court overturning Roe will be confirmed.

“We don’t know whether rumors of the end of Roe are accurate yet, but we know that ending Roe is the right decision, returning the issue to “We The People” from a few judges with an agenda,” said Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America. “You won’t find “abortion” written in invisible ink in the Constitution undiscovered until 7 men saw it in 1973. Ending preborn human life is and has always been a judicial error.”

