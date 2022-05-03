Bill Gates is building a pandemic response team, GERM

Bill Gates has announced the creation of a pandemic “GERM” team that will monitor sovereign nations and decide when they need to suspend people’s civil liberties, force them to wear masks, and close borders.

“We need a permanent organization of experts who are fully paid and prepared to mount a coordinated response to a dangerous outbreak at any time. In my book, I propose that we call this group the GERM—Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization—team,” writes Gates on his website.

“The team’s disease monitoring experts would look for potential outbreaks. Once it spots one, GERM should have the ability to declare an outbreak and work with national governments and the World Bank to raise money for the response very quickly. Product-development experts would advise governments and companies on the highest-priority drugs and vaccines.”

Gates continues, saying that the team would coordinate with various countries to determine “how and when to implement border closures and recommend mask use.”

“… Militaries regularly run war games to evaluate their readiness—we should do the same with disease threats. In most countries, these exercises can be run by local public health and military leaders, with GERM acting as an advisor and reviewer. For some low-income countries, the world should invest in building this capacity and lend resources as needed.”

According to Gates, the global team will be made up of 3,000 disease experts under World Health Organization (WHO) purview and will receive around $1 billion per year in funding.

And who better to assemble such a team than Bill Gates? After all, Gates appears to have a crystal ball into pandemics.

On October 18, 2019, just weeks before China told the world about COVID-19, the John Hopkins Center for Health Security held Event 201 in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

With unparalleled foresight, participants of Event 201 modelled a “fictional coronavirus pandemic” — almost identical to COVID-19 — that would demand a top-down global response and the collusion of various national governments and international organizations.

Gates’ announcement of the GERM team coincides with the World Health Organization’s drafting of a global pandemic treaty.

As previously reported by The Counter Signal, the pandemic treaty was introduced during a WHO Special Session entitled “The World Together” in December 2021.

As per the WHO, the treaty is to be upheld by the WHO’s constitution, which under Article 19 “[provides] the World Health Assembly with the authority to adopt conventions or agreements on any matter within WHO’s competence.” [Emphasis added]

This authority was initially designed to pertain only to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control but is being expanded to include dictating Member States’ future pandemic responses.

In the future, the pandemic treaty will not only ensure that member states abide by International Health Regulations but will also put the WHO in the driver’s seat, so to speak. Member states, including the US and Canada, will take their orders directly from the organization.

As Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis explains, “The treaty includes 190 countries and would be legally binding. The treaty defines and classifies what is considered a pandemic, and this could consist of broad classifications, including an increase in cancers, heart conditions, strokes, etc. If a pandemic is declared, the WHO takes over the global health management of the pandemic. “

“…. “Of even more concern, if this treaty is enshrined, the WHO would be in full control over what gets called a pandemic. They could dictate how our doctors can respond, which drugs can and can’t be used, or which vaccines are approved. We would end up with a one-size-fits-all approach for the entire world… A one-size-fits-all response to a health crisis doesn’t even work across Canada, let alone the entire globe.”

The WHO has further stated that countries disobeying regulations dictated by the WHO through their pandemic treaty may need to be sanctioned.

It isn’t unreasonable to assume that the GERM team, as a new branch of the WHO, would oversee making sure member states comply with the pandemic treaty after the draft is finalized and member states sign-on.

The next question, then, is how the WHO and Bill Gates would be able to monitor every individual in every country to determine whether enough people are sick to justify locking a region down.

To this end, the WHO has contracted German-based Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems to develop a global vaccine passport system, with plans to link every person on the planet to a QR code digital ID.

“COVID-19 affects everyone. Countries will therefore only emerge from the pandemic together. Vaccination certificates that are tamper-proof and digitally verifiable build trust. WHO is therefore supporting member states in building national and regional trust networks and verification technology,” says unit head of the WHO’s Department of Digital Health and Innovation Garrett Mehl.

“The WHO’s gateway service also serves as a bridge between regional systems. It can also be used as part of future vaccination campaigns and home-based records.”

Thus, there will be one pandemic treaty, one GERM team, one global vaccine passport, and one World Health Organization to monitor every person on the planet.

