Barricades Erected at Supreme Court After Reported Leak of Draft Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade; Hundreds of Protesters Start to Gather at Court

Barricades were quickly erected at the Supreme Court Monday night after Politico reported on a leaked draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. An hour after the Politico report was published a small group of protesters with candles had gathered outside the court. (TGP report here.)

UPDATE at end: The crowd of protesters grew to several hundred around 10 p.m. EDT.

Right now: Barricades are up around the Supreme Court building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked indicating SCOTUS has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/LxR9rbs6TF — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) May 3, 2022

A light police presence was observed.

A small group of peaceful protesters so far.

Here’s a look at the (for now, at least) small crowd: pic.twitter.com/6Ia04XCrFH — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 3, 2022

Already barricades up and people gathering in front of the Supreme Court after Politico’s report with a leaked draft SCOTUS opinion indicating it would overturn Roe v. Wade pic.twitter.com/Ilx2lI7DoH — Tyler Emery (@tyleremerynews) May 3, 2022

Video:

People is starting to congregate here at the SCOTUS after a draft overturning Roe VS Wade was obtained by @politico. The draft was authored by Justice Alito. pic.twitter.com/i1nzTe7X6n — Mario Vizcarra (@Mariovizcar) May 3, 2022

In October 2018, angry protesters tried to storm the Supreme Court after President Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate as an associate justice.

Remember *this* insurrection? When Kavanaugh was confirmed mentally-ill fascist leftists foot soldiers stormed the Supreme Court and tried to break down the doors, attack Justices. Riot police had to be called in to clear the mob What they are unleashing now is 1000x worse: pic.twitter.com/xQe7bNB2ug — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2022

UPDATE: Protesters grow in numbers to several hundred:

More and more folks are coming out to be in front of #SCOTUS following #RoeVWade decision leak pic.twitter.com/SaiLCxqhRS — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 3, 2022

400 hundred at 10:30 p.m.

Crowd has grown to around 400 outside the Supreme Court, only one loud anti-abortion protestor who since left. #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/U41DxuabGe — Vincent Vertuccio (@VVertuccio) May 3, 2022

Uh oh, they’ve broken out the ‘Hey hey, ho ho’ chants.

