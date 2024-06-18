Surgeon Indicted & Facing 4 Felony Charges & 10 Years In Prison For Exposing “A SECRET AND ILLEGAL transgender medicine clinic for kids at Texas Children’s Hospital”

By Wall Street Apes

“Doctor Haim claims the hospital continued performing transition procedures for kids after its CEO claimed the clinic shut down”

“So they were giving every indication to the public that they were shutting down this program. But I worked there, I did surgery there. I knew categorically this was untrue. They not only continued the program, but expanded it behind closed doors”

“As a doctor, trust is the most important currency we have and the fact that they were lying to the public is an egregious violation of medical ethics”

“If convicted, doctor Haim faces up to 10 years in prison.”

