Fmr U.S. Ambassador David M. Friedman Demands Americans be Imprisoned for ‘Antisemitism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

David M Friedman, former Trump-appointed US Ambassador to Israel, threw a fit Tuesday on X demanding Americans be imprisoned en masse for “antisemitism.”

Friedman said that President Biden or “whoever tells [him] what to do” needs to “get tough on Jew-hatred” and suggested they launch a “federal” effort to “arrest and prosecute” anti-Semites for “hate crimes.”

Not doing so will lead to the end of the American Empire, Friedman argued.

Friedman wrote on X:

Antisemitism is now tolerated and even supported in the United States in ways never before seen in our country. It is a national crisis and an embarrassment. It has gone far beyond criticism of Israel, which itself was violent, vulgar and antisemitic. I see no real effort on the Federal level to arrest and prosecute the criminals for their hate crimes. We have all seen incredibly ugly mobs harassing and assaulting Jews. How many of those creeps are sitting in jail today? Even one?

To President Biden and whoever tells you what to do, just for a moment forget the election, ignore the antisemitic votes you hope to garner in Michigan and Minnesota, and get tough on Jew-hatred! History teaches that out of control antisemitism is a precursor to the end of an empire. If we don’t stop this now, America is in dire jeopardy.

Of course, Americans have been rounded up en masse for talking part in pro-Palestine protests throughout the country — without any regard for the First Amendment.

“More than 2,950 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 61 college campuses across the U.S. in recent weeks,” Axios reported on May 10.

The Washington Post reported last month that over a dozen Jewish billionaires working secretly in concert with the Israeli government were part of a private WhatsApp group chat which conspired to push New York City Mayor Eric Adams to launch said crackdown on pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University.

Current US antisemitism czar Deborah Lipstadt scolded the Post last week for “fostering antisemitism” through their factual reporting on the leak.

In Ohio last month, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost tried to imprison two pro-Palestine protesters under an ancient KKK anti-masking law but a grand jury rejected his attempt to get around the First Amendment.

The only reason more Americans haven’t been jailed for their speech as Friedman and other Zionists are demanding is because we still have a First Amendment (or at least some shreds of it).

Of course, our Israel First Congress is currently doing everything in their power to eliminate our First Amendment in order to shield Israel from criticism over the Gaza genocide.