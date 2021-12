Sweden: Get your vaccine passports in a chip in your hand or elsewhere under the skin.

It is increasingly popular to insert an #IoB chip into the body with different types of data and now you can insert your covid certificates in the chip.https://t.co/woSzB6zeRC pic.twitter.com/6QWEYlgRlz

— 'Sikh For Truth'. (@SikhForTruth) November 29, 2021