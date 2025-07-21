“American taxpayers who are desperate for a better life here in America, they need to hand over billions of dollars to the Israeli government and the IDF. And we need to shut the F**k up about any of our critique. AIPAC is evil..” —Ana Kasparian American Journalist

2 thoughts on ““American taxpayers who are desperate for a better life here in America, they need to hand over billions of dollars to the Israeli government and the IDF. And we need to shut the F**k up about any of our critique. AIPAC is evil..” —Ana Kasparian American Journalist

  2. You know it kinda makes you feel like we’re living under British rule all over again, but this time it’s Israel.

    Oh wait, WE ARE!

    Time for a Restoration!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*