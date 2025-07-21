“American taxpayers who are desperate for a better life here in America, they need to hand over billions of dollars to the Israeli government and the IDF. And we need to shut the F**k up about any of our critique. AIPAC is evil..”
—Ana Kasparian American Journalist pic.twitter.com/LaxxVZvrEC
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) July 20, 2025
Say it loud, girl!!
I love this woman!
You know it kinda makes you feel like we’re living under British rule all over again, but this time it’s Israel.
Oh wait, WE ARE!
Time for a Restoration!