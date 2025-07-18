Washington Times: Suggestion Jeffrey Epstein Was Mossad is an Anti-Semitic ‘Blood Libel’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Tucker Carlson and others’ suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent is an anti-Semitic “blood libel for 2025,” according to Washington Times deputy commentary editor Anath Hartmann.
From The Washington Times, “A blood libel for 2025: Epstein was a Mossad agent”:
Tucker Carlson and other members of the isolationist, so-far-right-they’re-becoming-left camp are a collective dog with a bone when it comes to Israel and the Jews.
The most recent bandwagon onto which they have jumped in an effort to get everyone else to find the Jewish people as loathsome as they do: the Jeffrey Epstein saga.
Last week at the Turning Point USA summit, the former Fox News host said that “every single person in Washington” thinks the convicted sex offender worked for Israel, “running a blackmail operation.”
“I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t think that,” he continued. “I don’t know any of them that hate Israel. But no one feels they can say that.”
Why don’t they “feel” they can say as much? Those familiar with Mr. Carlson’s recent rants about Jews and Israel can probably fill in the blanks: because the Jews control the world, of course. It’s a trope Mr. Carlson danced around during the remainder of his Turning Point USA speech, in which he also hinted that President Trump supporter and hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman had Epstein connections. (Mr. Ackman is — surprise, surprise — Jewish.)
One of the various claims Hartmann cited to debunk Carlson’s theory was the “fact” that former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett just publicly denied that Epstein was Mossad:
Then there’s the fact that former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett immediately dismissed the Epstein-Mossad connection.
“As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty: the accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false,” he posted on X. “Epstein never worked for the Mossad.”
That former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak reportedly visited Epstein’s townhouse in New York City on the regular in the wake of his conviction for soliciting a minor and even entered a business partnership with Epstein in 2015 that was worth millions isn’t mentioned in the piece.
She did mention Ghislaine Maxwell’s father’s alleged Mossad ties, but only to dismiss them as “gossamer-thin.”
The only reason to connect Epstein with Mossad is pure, irrational ethnic hatred:
Though Mr. Carlson would surely like to believe otherwise, nothing is groundbreaking about alleging that a rotten person who happened to be Jewish was engaged in a larger, nefarious conspiracy by a global Jewish cabal.
It’s just the centuries-old blood libel dressed in a bow tie.
In 1171, and for many years after, it was the claim that Jews use the blood of Christian children to make matzo; today, it’s Tucker Carlson’s evidence-free allegations that a Jewish pedophile was a spy for the Jewish state.[…] Epstein was a despicable human being, but his Jewishness and any affection he might have had or support he might have shown for Israel do not make him a Mossad agent.
It’s time for Mr. Carlson and his acolytes to move on.
Well, that settles that!
One thought on “Washington Times: Suggestion Jeffrey Epstein Was Mossad is an Anti-Semitic ‘Blood Libel’”
Yes, just move on. The typical Zio-Commie way. Just ignore the problem rather than facing it head on. Don’t worry about the man behind the curtain. Go away.
Spoken like a true coward.
Funny how they can’t say the same for the Holohoax. By their logic, why can’t they move on from that? Why keep bringing it up?
Hypocrisy runs high and dry in the Zionist world.