Washington Times: Suggestion Jeffrey Epstein Was Mossad is an Anti-Semitic ‘Blood Libel’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Tucker Carlson and others’ suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent is an anti-Semitic “blood libel for 2025,” according to Washington Times deputy commentary editor Anath Hartmann.

From The Washington Times, “A blood libel for 2025: Epstein was a Mossad agent”:

Tucker Carlson and other members of the isolationist, so-far-right-they’re-becoming-left camp are a collective dog with a bone when it comes to Israel and the Jews.

The most recent bandwagon onto which they have jumped in an effort to get everyone else to find the Jewish people as loathsome as they do: the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Last week at the Turning Point USA summit, the former Fox News host said that “every single person in Washington” thinks the convicted sex offender worked for Israel, “running a blackmail operation.”

“I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t think that,” he continued. “I don’t know any of them that hate Israel. But no one feels they can say that.”

Why don’t they “feel” they can say as much? Those familiar with Mr. Carlson’s recent rants about Jews and Israel can probably fill in the blanks: because the Jews control the world, of course. It’s a trope Mr. Carlson danced around during the remainder of his Turning Point USA speech, in which he also hinted that President Trump supporter and hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman had Epstein connections. (Mr. Ackman is — surprise, surprise — Jewish.)