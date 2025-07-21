🚨 Cops were caught on camera beating anti-ICE protesters on the Ohio–Kentucky state line bridge; then dragging them off in zip-ties like it was open season on dissent.
They didn’t de-escalate. They cracked down. And they made sure the cameras saw it.@BreitbartNews pic.twitter.com/vMpJ5QxURY
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 19, 2025
the eventual problem for them is going to be that the camera saw them, no matter if they cared or not , it will become relevant someday as they look up from where they lay