🚨 Cops were caught on camera beating anti-ICE protesters on the Ohio–Kentucky state line bridge; then dragging them off in zip-ties like it was open season on dissent.

They didn’t de-escalate. They cracked down. And they made sure the cameras saw it.@BreitbartNews pic.twitter.com/vMpJ5QxURY

— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 19, 2025