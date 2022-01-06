Technological parasitism: Covid vaccines appear to contain self-assembling “nano-octopus” microparticles

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

A video put out by La Quinta Columna reveals that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” contain “nano-octopus” and other microparticles that have the ability to self-assemble once injected into the body.

The Wireless Nano-Sensors Network (WNSN) that is generated through this process is laid out in further detail in a paper published in the Journal of Communications.

“WNSN is the network interconnecting microdevices and nano-nodes or nano-sensors. Nano-nodes, which are devices with a nanometric size, are composed of nano-processor, nano-memory, nano-batteries, nano-transceiver, nano-antenna and nano-sensors, which operate at nano-scale level,” explains the Daily Exposé.

La Quinta Columna‘s Ricardo Delgado further writes that the nanotechnology used in these injections is a recreation of communications technology that is already in use, except in this case it gets inserted into the body.

“We’re talking about nano-communications,” Delgado says. “All of them are nanotechnology for nano-communications.”

By “all of them,” Delgado is referring to every single one of the currently available covid injections. These include the mRNA (messenger RNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as well as the viral vector jabs from AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Covid jabs, Elon Musk and the push to turn human bodies into a transhuman borg

Mik Andersen explains that nano-arrays centered on the human body require the use of special nano-antennas that operate in the terahertz band. These just so happen to be the same type as those found in covid injection samples.

“The explicit mention of the type of antenna and the technology of intra-body nano-networks would confirm that vaccines are, among other things, vectors for the installation of nanotechnology, or nanodevices in the human body,” says Dr. Pablo Campra, who compiled images collected from covid “vaccine” samples.

“However, beyond pure coincidence, the authors make explicit the use of graphene and carbon nanotubes, as necessary elements for this network model.”

It turns out that billionaire narcissist Elon Musk is part of this operation, which aims to convert human bodies into transhumanist machines controlled by tiny intra-body nano-networks. And covid jabs are the delivery vehicle for their components.

A 24-slide presentation explains how the process works using simple diagrams and easily digestible bullet points. You can either view online or download that presentation at the link above.

In essence, these so-called “vaccines” for the Fauci Flu connect human bodies to the “Internet of Things.” They essentially lay the groundwork for human anatomy to both function through and be controlled by an IoT Network.

Injected bodies will no longer be autonomous, but will instead function within the “cloud” of trans-humanity. 5G technology is part of the equation, too, as it will power and connect the IoT network and everyone who exists within it.

Another term being thrown around to describe this new emerging virtual reality is the metaverse. It is possible that only the “vaccinated” will be equipped to participate in the metaverse – and once fully there, the “vaccinated” will never be allowed to leave.

“The idea, over time, is to connect all the vaxxed to a ‘hive mind,’” is how one commenter at the Daily Exposé puts it.

“Klaus Schwab (founder of the World Economic Forum) explains it here in his book / manifesto (free PDF version), see Shift 1: Implantable Technologies, p. 110-111, etc.,” wrote another, linking to Schwab’s The Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Another pointed out that the graphene oxide particles contained in the injections appear to act as electrical conduits, which would serve the purpose of powering the transhuman bodies that have been injected with it as part of the “vaccination” and “booster” process.

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

Orwell.city

Orwell.city

NaturalNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-05-technological-parasitism-covid-vaccines-contain-nanooctopus-microparticles.html