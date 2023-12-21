Thanks to the work of Bill Gates and others, soon absolutely everything we consume―from vegetables, to dairy, to meat―will contain mRNA, whether we like it or not.

Thanks to the work of Bill Gates and others, soon absolutely everything we consume―from vegetables, to dairy, to meat―will contain mRNA, whether we like it or not.pic.twitter.com/FjV5kiJRFy — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 20, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



