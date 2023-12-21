Sorry Ukraine, “there’s no magic pot of money” for you. Never trust the US Govt. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians died for a US proxy war that was never about Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/59FZ8VEUZq
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 20, 2023
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Sorry Ukraine, “there’s no magic pot of money” for you. Never trust the US Govt. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians died for a US proxy war that was never about Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/59FZ8VEUZq
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 20, 2023