Sorry Ukraine, “there’s no magic pot of money” for you. Never trust the US Govt. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians died for a US proxy war that was never about Ukraine.

Sorry Ukraine, “there’s no magic pot of money” for you. Never trust the US Govt. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians died for a US proxy war that was never about Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/59FZ8VEUZq — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 20, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



