Posted: August 19, 2022 Categories: Videos The Armed IRS Training Video You Have to See to Believe Charlie Kirk Aug 17, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “The Armed IRS Training Video You Have to See to Believe”
how many muzzle sweeps can you count in this circus? every one of these Fcks is dead by one of his own traitor buddies.. this is gonna be easier than i thought , ill just sit on my back porch with my coffee and wait until they kill each other
one shot goes off , and every one of these losers is going to start yanking rounds , without even the slightest muzzle awareness , I see a very panicked and dangerous government .. and all the panic they can blame on themselves, because of the treatment of its people
look at that one clown in how far out reached is his pistol is , thats a good way to have it taken from you and used on you, it is very obvious to someone whos been trained , these guys and ladies are a fcken joke.. not to mention illegal and not recognized by our Bill of Rights .. TRE is exactly what this is .. and they talk about their pay , like they will ever get to cash many of those checks , dyin aint much of a livin son
that one guy looks like he’s straight out of “Meal Team 6” hahahaaha big ass target