The civil war in Israel media aren’t covering

By Scott Lively – WND

It is often said that truth is the first casualty of war, but that is a lie. Jesus is Himself the embodiment of truth (John 14:6), and He abides eternally as the Builder and Sustainer of all things in Creation (Colossians 1:15-17). He also promised and delivered the Holy Spirit to all Christians “to guide you into all truth” (John 16:13). His truth is the only thing that separates “the elect” from the rest of the world when the Great Deceiver begins his short reign upon the earth by the permissive will of God, it having been “given to him to make war with the saints and to overcome them, and authority was given to him over every tribe, people, language, and nation” (Revelation 13:7). “If it were possible,” reads the key text of Mark 24:24, “even the elect would be deceived” by the signs and wonders the Antichrist will use to dazzle the eyes of the non-elect.

Who, then, are the “elect”? Logically, they must at minimum be those Christians who actively “abide in Christ” and are thus submitted to the leading of the Holy Spirit, because no other source of information will be trustworthy once the Great Deceiver turns on his “signs and wonders” machinery. Remember that this broader period of time (which seems already to have begun) is traditionally called “the Age of Apostasy,” meaning a very great many people who have claimed the name of Christ will betray Him and defect to the Evil One, even before he emerges costumed as the “Angel of Light” (2 Corinthians 11:14).

And even before the signs and wonders begin, “the mystery of lawlessness is already at work” (2 Thessalonians 2:7), and those with eyes to see can recognize it rising around us like insanity-inducing vapors from the steam vents of hell.

On this landscape shrouded in the roiling fog of war, let us pull back the heavy curtains of war propaganda and seek to discern what is actually happening in Israel – because it is from the perspective of Israel that all prophecy was written and is properly considered.

The war today in Israel is not primarily Israel vs. Hamas or Hezbollah, or Syria, or Iran or all of Islam. It is a civil war of Jews – the globalist Synagogue of Satan “Jews” of the United States vs the ultra-nationalist authentically Judean Jews who came to power in Israel last November for the very first time since the British repatriated the Jewish people in their ancestral, God-covenanted homeland in 1917. This new Jewish government represents primarily the Sephardic minority, descendants of Jewish “golden age” on the Iberian Peninsula whose ethnic claims to the Holy Land have never been contested – as opposed to the majority Askenazi Jews of largely Khazarian (non-Hebrew) ethnicity by way of Germany (where the literal Seat of Satan was reconstructed by the last Caesar of the Second Reich in the late 1800s and so very many modern evils originated).

To be clear, Khazarian heritage does not in itself disqualify any individual from membership in authentic Judaism, because the Mosaic Law had always allowed for non-Hebrew conversions (Deuteronomy 23:1-8). But it is from this cohort of Jews that the evil branch of Torah-defying fake Jews has grown into a world-strangling vine heavily laden with the Grapes of Sodom: the George Soros and Paul Singer and Chuck Schumer types.

To understand what is happening in Israel we must step back to see the bigger picture of the entire world at war. In a very real sense World War III began with the election of Barack Obama to the White House, whom many still recognize as a prime candidate for the final Antichrist even though he mostly lurks in the shadows at present. It was Obama who dramatically escalated the globalist campaign for world control – sponsoring along with “Pope” Francis the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is the final blueprint for achieving global government and which the U.N. has ominously just pledged to complete in the seven remaining years – even while admitting they are behind schedule (consider the implications of THAT).

Obama’s election marked the beginning of a worldwide rebellion against globalism that has continuously grown larger and more powerful every year since. Here in the U.S. it began with the Tea Party, which morphed into the MAGA movement, which has become an unstoppable army of America First nationalists determined to restore Donald Trump to the presidency. In the U.K. it empowered Nigel Farage to deal a mortal blow to the globalist European Union in the form of Brexit by a still mostly silent majority of patriots that has been smoldering with anger since the Plandemic and chaffing under containment (so far) by the world’s most advanced police state. In Russia it emboldened Vladimir Putin to finally push back against NATO nuclear encirclement by which the same globalists intended to subjugate the Russian Empire and force American “democracy” (read LGBT supremacy and cultural Marxism) upon it. The BRICS alliance Russia leads is a coalition of otherwise incompatible nationalistic countries united primarily by a desire to break free of globalist control.

Finally, it provided an opportunity for the Jewish nationalists of Israel to take the government into their own hands. Here I see the clear hand of God at work because it was only possible due to Benjamin Netanyahu’s determination to stay in power. For the first time, he could not form a government without empowering the ultra-nationalists, which he did in spite of his opposition to their agenda. Netanyahu is himself a mixed bag – a globalist with conservative leanings, but God used him to bring the Temple Builders into power. That’s right, the ultra-nationalists are firmly Orthodox and intend to build the Third Temple. They are “messianic” in the sense that they believe the Messiah’s (first) coming is imminent, and they have done virtually everything necessary short of sacrificing the red heifer to restore ancient Temple-centered Judaism in the Holy Land. The red heifer ceremony has apparently been planned for Passover season 2024.

The loss of Israel to the nationalists was the ultimate nightmare scenario of the Synagogue of Satan globalist “Jews” who have since engaged in all-out political and judicial warfare to stop the them from reforming the leftist-controlled Israeli judiciary (where the real power over policy is wielded, just as is true in the U.S.). In the past month these globalist “Jews” seemingly lost that domestic Israeli battle, while at the same time realizing they have lost the Ukraine proxy war. Their time for desperate measures had come – and for that reason, I believe, THEY unleashed Hamas on Israel. (Netanyahu may or may not be complicit, but it’s too soon to tell.) And when, not if, the true Jews build the Third Temple, these globalists will somehow wrest control of it from them and install their own man – Satan’s man – in that place.

So, yes, Israel clearly is in a multi-front war, but the central and most consequential front is the civil war the media is not covering.