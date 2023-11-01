House Republicans Unveil $14.3 Billion Bill for Israel

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

House Republicans on Monday unveiled a piece of legislation that would provide Israel with $14.3 billion in military aid, a strong show of support for Israel’s onslaught in Gaza.

The bill would cut $14.3 billion from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to pay for the military aid to Israel, an aspect of the legislation criticized by the White House and some Democrats in Congress.

“Demanding offsets for meeting core national security needs of the United States—like supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism—would be a break with the normal, bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The White House is also unhappy that the GOP bill separates the $14.3 billion for Israel from the massive $105 billion package requested by President Biden that includes spending for Ukraine, Taiwan, and the border.

The House Rules Committee is set to take up the legislation on Wednesday. Due to the IRS cuts and lack of Ukraine funding, it could fail to make it through the Democrat-controlled Senate. The bill is one of the first to be introduced under new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who vowed to make supporting Israel his first priority when he was elected.