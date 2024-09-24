The ethnosupremacist Zionist regime has carried out another atrocity in the densely populated city of Beirut.
Western regimes provide weapons, ammunition, intelligence, financial assistance, and political cover for these crimes against humanity. pic.twitter.com/nkrm7stff1
— Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) September 24, 2024
There are no words. We all know who the devil is. Will we let the devil win?
“Bikini Diplomacy”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHJEpnCL5nE
