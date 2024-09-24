US Sending More Troops to the Middle East After Israel’s Escalation in Lebanon

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Pentagon said Monday that it’s sending additional troops to the Middle East after Israel significantly escalated its bombing campaign in Lebanon earlier in the day.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, “In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region.”

Ryder wouldn’t say how many troops the US would send to the region. “But for operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics,” he said. There are currently about 40,000 US military personnel across the Middle East.

According to Lebanon’s Health Minister, the Israeli bombardment that began early Monday has killed at least 492 people, including at least 35 children and 58 women, and has wounded 1,024. Haaretz reported on Monday that the US supported Israel’s actions in Lebanon but currently objects to a potential ground invasion.

Throughout the past year, the US has sent additional forces to the Middle East as a show of support for Israel. The strong support from the US, including a constant flow of weapons shipments, has emboldened Israel to escalate in Lebanon and elsewhere in the region.

The night before Israel escalated its bombing of southern Lebanon, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and made it clear the US backed Israel against Hezbollah.

“The Secretary (Austin) expressed his support for Israel’s right to defend itself as Hizballah extends its attacks deeper into Israel,” the Pentagon said in a readout of the call.

The readout said Austin also “stressed the importance of finding a path to a diplomatic solution,” but the US has not threatened to withhold any support if Israel continues to escalate the situation.

The Pentagon said Austin also “made clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and personnel and determined to deter any regional actors from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict.”