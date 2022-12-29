We warned you.
"The Genetic Code for the C19 Shots Could Be Passed Down from Parent to Child" – Dr Peter McCullough pic.twitter.com/3wPjlhx06v
— David Vance (@DVATW) December 27, 2022
Posted: December 29, 2022
Categories: Videos
One thought on ““The Genetic Code for the C19 Shots Could Be Passed Down from Parent to Child””
I hope this proves to not be a fact. The odds look bad. But some say body transformation/healing is always possible (if not probable). If true, it will make it a mess for our kids and grandkids when it’s their turn to find uncompromised spouses.
