The Israeli national who was convicted of selling human body parts in the United States.
How much time in prison do you think he got?
Watch, and find out. pic.twitter.com/SYW3TVutEQ
— Senex (@senex_official) September 24, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The Israeli national who was convicted of selling human body parts in the United States.
How much time in prison do you think he got?
Watch, and find out. pic.twitter.com/SYW3TVutEQ
— Senex (@senex_official) September 24, 2026