The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces

5 thoughts on “The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces

    1. I so agree. What’s next, health care system shuts down then what happens to the prescription meds people need? Folks need to find someone in the field private, not funded by the fed. IMO

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*