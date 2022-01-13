I just got the notification an hour ago that my medications are ready to be picked up.
Sorry to miss another day but we are going to get this thing straightened out.
This picture is for those of you who think you need to pity me. I love you for caring about me, but I’m not some wrinkled up old man sitting in an easy chair with the heaviest thing I’m lifting being a laptop.
The day is near when we will stand side by side and drive the lawless fascist communist criminals out of our country and enforce our people’s absolute ratified law of December 15, 1791.
Be talking to you tomorrow.
11 thoughts on “Trencher Alert: No broadcast today”
All I can say is that I’m glad I happen to be on the planet at the exact same time you’re on it.
.
ditto that!
Be well, Henry! Health comes first!
Bless ya!
Henry, your the epitome of every Mother’s ideal for her sons, “A Simple Man.”
Hope the “issues” aren’t from me emailing my niece who I referenced your website and spoke TRUTH about her “military.” I also referenced other sites that speak truth about the covid hoax.
Don’t get your statement?
Make sure no magnets stick to an of your meds.
Don’t get yours as well?
I don’t think that.
Make sure you get your senior discount though 🙂
Take care of yourself, Henry. It’s a pleasure having you on planet Earth!