🧵The Truckers won 🧵
I keep encountering this misconception from people who don’t follow Canadian politics…
That somehow the Trucker convoy was defeated.
The Freedom Convoy was the most wildly immediately successful protest in Canadian history, maybe WORLD history.
People… pic.twitter.com/pzy2V5b6WT
— CatGirl Kulak 😻😿 (Anarchonomicon) (@FromKulak) October 9, 2023
Posted: October 10, 2023
Categories: News
One thought on “The Truckers won”
how can you claim victory when nothing has changed, the same bullshit is still going on and the same jew puppets are in charge. Sounds like bullshit jew propaganda to me. Claim victory when all the jew puppets are hanging from a tree