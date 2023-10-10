IN-DEPTH: US Gives More Than $4.1 Billion in Grants for LGBT and Transgender Initiatives Worldwide

By Jackson Elliott – The Epoch Times
During the past three fiscal years, $4.1 billion in federal money from taxpayers has been flowing to LGBT initiatives in the United States and around the world, an Epoch Times investigation has revealed.
The scope of projects varies widely.
Plans to create a “safe space for LGBTQ youth and adults to seek support and resources” earned a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. government in 2022 for the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk, Virginia.
A proposal for encouraging “diversity, equity, and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities by promoting economic empowerment of and opportunity for LGBTQI+ people in Serbia” also was a winning plan. To fund it, the U.S. government awarded Serbian activist group Grupa Izadji a grant of $500,000.
An Armenian activist group, the Pink Human Rights Defender, received $1 million from the United States “to empower the LGBTI community” in Armenia, a tiny country next to Turkey.
Overall, during the past fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the government issued 454,821 grants.
Government grants provide free money for specific purposes. Federal loans can be repaid over long periods of time at low interest rates. Direct payments from the government give money to groups—they may be unrestricted, or for a specific use.
Of grants connected to the keyword “LGBT,” individual payouts of at least $1 million totaled more than $3.7 billion combined. Many additional smaller grants also were awarded for LGBT initiatives but were not reviewed.
When the list was filtered for grants including the word “transgender,” 574 were listed. In that category, grants that paid out at least $1 million totaled nearly $478 million. Seven direct payments and nine loans with the keyword “transgender” also were issued by the U.S. government.
He started the work when he was laid off from his oil field job in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. After doing some digging, he was shocked to learn that, while he and his friends got little relief from the federal government, taxpayer dollars poured into LGBT activist causes, he said.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “We’re all getting laid off, getting exempted from all this COVID money that’s getting handed out to everybody, and nobody seemed to give a [expletive].”
He now works at a politically left-wing oil company, he said. And his superiors likely would object to how he now presents his findings on social media, he told The Epoch Times.
“I could write for 20 years about just the money that’s already been spent over the past three or four years,” he said.
The oil worker-turned-investigator shares his findings on X under the handle Randoland.us. The account has more than 12,000 followers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
Rainbow Revolution
One discovery revealed an ongoing grant paid to Emory University so researchers can study “the rectal mucosal effects of cross-sex hormone therapy among U.S. and Thai transgender women,” The Epoch Times confirmed.
The project started in 2019 with a projected end date of July 2024. According to the government website, researchers will receive almost $3.5 million from the U.S. government to do the work.
The project is categorized under “allergy and infectious diseases research,” with the stated purpose to “assist public and private nonprofit institutions and individuals to establish, expand, and improve biomedical research and research training in infectious diseases and related areas,” according to the federal spending website.
Some small grants focus on studies that examine equally tiny portions of the population.
One grant recipient examines the impact of alcohol on intimate partner violence in transgender and non-gender-conforming adults, The Epoch Times confirmed.
A 2023 project received nearly $350,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to translate the Homosaurus—a thesaurus of LGBT terms—into Spanish.
The Homosaurus website includes definitions for sexual terms such as: “anonymous sex,” “aromantic porn films,” “pederasts,” “children’s sexuality,” and “gay children.”
The Homosaurus has reclassified as “fetishes” the words “gerontophilia,” “ephebophilia,” and “hebephilia,” Greek words that mean sexual attraction to the elderly, people 15-19, and children 11-14, respectively.
The Epoch Times contacted the NEH about the grant but received no response.