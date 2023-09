The US Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) now stand at their lowest since 1983.

However, the SPR now holds just 46 days of supply, by far the lowest on record.

In May 2020, before the SPR depletion began, it held a record 92 days of supply.

The historical average is 65 days of

— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 8, 2023