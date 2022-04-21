Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-21-22
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 21, 2022”
43, sun
“No man’s gonna have no more say than another. No man’s gonna represent me but me.”
Thanks for the clear simplicity of this, Henry.
.
What a story!! What a challenge!! Doc and Misty, I’m keeping you in my heart and prayers. On top of everything, you have to deal with the dust bowl. Be safe, and may strength and clarity be with you and guide you in your decisions. Love you guys.
.