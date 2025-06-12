THERE IT IS 🚨 Los Angeles ICE protesters literally filmed WEARING THE JACKETS OF AN NGO FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS They also have break stations setup by another NGO that’s ALSO FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS

THERE IT IS 🚨 Los Angeles ICE protesters literally filmed WEARING THE JACKETS OF AN NGO FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS

READ THAT AGAIN

They also have break stations setup by another NGO that’s ALSO FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS

pic.twitter.com/JVkLddoOs8

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 11, 2025