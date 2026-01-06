🇺🇸 🇮🇱 'They' literally murdered American sailors in order to drag us into their WAR.
It’s the same playbook.
Watch for the coming false flag in 2026. pic.twitter.com/jdc4lKlsOu
— Ken O'Keefe (@RealKenOKeefe) January 6, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇺🇸 🇮🇱 'They' literally murdered American sailors in order to drag us into their WAR.
It’s the same playbook.
Watch for the coming false flag in 2026. pic.twitter.com/jdc4lKlsOu
— Ken O'Keefe (@RealKenOKeefe) January 6, 2026