They pummel a woman in order to steal cigarettes in Seattle. How many more of these videos until the public starts to demand another round of tough-on-crime legislation?

They pummel a woman in order to steal cigarettes in Seattle. How many more of these videos until the public starts to demand another round of tough-on-crime legislation?https://t.co/qWC9cd9PSh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 18, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet