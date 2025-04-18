“This Is No Longer Immigration, This Is Displacement…”

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

For the first time, Muslim students are the largest religious group in Vienna’s schools, underlining the incredible demographic transformation taking place in the Austrian city. The Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) is now raising the alarm.

Muslim students now account for 41.2 percent of all students, while Christian students fell to 34.5 percent. The trend is only growing, and is accompanied by rising problems, including violence in schools, anti-Semitism, and contempt for women.

The data was obtained from the office of Bettina Emmerling, the city councilor responsible for education. Last year, the proportion of students of Islamic faith was 39.4 percent, but now, for the first time, it has crossed 40 percent, reports Exxpress.

Meanwhile, the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) is raising the alarm about the rapid demographic change in Austria and Vienna.

“Austrians will soon be strangers in their own country,” said Hannes Amesbauer, security spokesman for the FPÖ.

FPÖ National Council member Maximilian Weinzierl, the FPÖ youth spokesperson and federal chairman of the Freedom Party Youth said:

“What we as the FPÖ have been warning about for decades, but which was always dismissed as right-wing scaremongering, is now reality: Immigration has completely overrun our country….41.2 percent of Muslim students – that’s no longer a minority, that’s the new majority. And it’s not just that Austrian children have become a minority in schools. Even together with other Christian European migrants, they are fewer than non-European Muslims. This is the direct result of replacement migration, asylum abuse, and the denial of reality by the SPÖ, ÖVP, and Greens.

In more and more school classes, German is a second language, and our values ​​are becoming increasingly secondary. Our children are being marginalized by migrants. This is no longer immigration, this is displacement.”

Meanwhile, the government is attempting to head off the problems brought on by Vienna’s exploding Muslim population. According to Emmerling, a politician for the NEOS party, the principles of human dignity, pluralism and democracy, as well as gender equality, must be clear to young people in particular. According to her, “it is during childhood that it is easiest to learn and master acceptance and diversity.”

However, several studies, both from universities and the government, warn that young Muslims in Vienna are not only more religious than average, but also more likely to hold negative or extremist views. These views include anti-Semitism, prejudice against the LGBTQ community, and rejection of women’s equal rights.

“No one in Vienna may live a lifestyle that is based on a fundamentalist interpretation of religious texts, especially if it is anti-women, anti-minority, anti-state or anti-democratic,” said Emmerling.

To address the growing tension in the school system, Emmerling wants to introduce a new, mandatory subject starting in elementary school called “Living in a Democracy,” which aims to teach the basic principles of democracy, ethical values ​​and coexistence on a common basis. Christoph Wiederkehr, the liberal NEOS education minister, has already presented concrete plans in this regard.

As Remix News has previously reported, Vienna’s teachers are resigning en masse due to growing violence and harassment in schools.

According to teachers’ union member Thomas Krebs, teachers are fleeing Vienna’s compulsory schools “in droves.” However, the Vienna state government does not offer any useful ideas on how to deal with the increasing influx of students.

“On one peak day, I even received 20 reports of staff terminating (their contract) for the coming school year,” he stated.

Krebs notes the resignation wave comes down to the Vienna state government failing to require sufficient German language skills when entering school and failing to take action against violence, extremism, and misogyny.

In many schools, the situation is dire. Evelyn Kometter, chairwoman of the umbrella organization of parents’ associations across Austria, notes, “The teacher has to repeat a sentence 10 to 12 times until it is finally understood. But by then, two-thirds of the lesson is already over.”

In her role, Kometter is facing a never-ending deluge of parents complaining about the situations in their classrooms. “For example, there is a mother whose son is in a class with 22 students — only three of whom can speak German.” The result is pure chaos. “The teacher is not taken seriously and is not understood.”

The government’s response is not to improve the situation between teachers and students, but instead race to make space for more newcomers. Krebs states that all green space is being paved over, the government is building container classrooms, and huge school extensions are being constructed. However, there is no government concept beyond this.

“They can think of nothing better to do than to plow up the last green spaces and sports facilities for schools with excavators and construction equipment and to pave them over with containers and huge extensions without any real plan,” said Krebs.

The new data shows that among Christian students, 17.5 percent are Roman Catholic, 14.5 percent are Orthodox Christian, and 23 percent of students do not belong to any religious community. The proportion of Buddhist students is 0.2 percent, Jewish students constitute 0.1 percent, and other religions stand at 0.9 percent. The poll surveyed a total of 112,600 students in Vienna’s primary, secondary, special, and vocational schools.

