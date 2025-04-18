Burning families alive at night has become the norm for Israel
They were told this was a safe area to go to sleep
16 children were killed pic.twitter.com/T39ZwZ8go8
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 17, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Burning families alive at night has become the norm for Israel
They were told this was a safe area to go to sleep
16 children were killed pic.twitter.com/T39ZwZ8go8
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 17, 2025
One thought on “Burning families alive at night has become the norm for Israel They were told this was a safe area to go to sleep 16 children were killed”
So where’s Hamas and Hezbollah? They all stopped fighting for the Gazans after the fake ceasefire? Why aren’t they helping them anymore?