This is, arguably, the most consequential 80 seconds of any speech delivered by a government official in as long as I can remember.
This is the panopticon and the new digital gulag. This is the start of The De-personing. This will expand to every country and every "offense." pic.twitter.com/mFSQJ06AOK
— Cyprian (@cyprianous) February 15, 2022
Posted: February 15, 2022
4 thoughts on "This is the start of The De-personing"
So
How will they combat cash from one hand to another ?
Because smart people will be done with these so called “ funding sites “ if they arnt already
Seems like they are kinda fcking themselves playing along with the tyrants
Because the real people will always find a way
And cutting the government and it’s players out of the game will be a reality
Maybe it’s time to pull it all out , and watch them crash
Hard to find a better example of FASCIST COMMUNISM than this right here.
“No government fights fascism to destroy it. When the bourgeoisie sees that power is slipping out of its hands, it brings up fascism to hold onto their privileges.”
— Buenaventura Durruti
“Fascism is capitalism plus murder.”
— Upton Sinclair
“A country where people are afraid of even their own shadows is surely a country of dictatorship! In such vile countries there are two groups of people: The zombies, the living-dead who serve the dictator. And the rest, the clever and honorable people who fight for their freedom!”
― Mehmet ildan
