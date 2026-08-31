This video from the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. US soldiers taped a ready-to-eat meal to their humvee and dragged it behind them as hungry Iraqi children chased them.

This video from the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. US soldiers taped a ready-to-eat meal to their humvee and dragged it behind them as hungry Iraqi children chased them. pic.twitter.com/n66izGzOCc — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) August 29, 2026 Share this: Print

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