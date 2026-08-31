This video from the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.
US soldiers taped a ready-to-eat meal to their humvee and dragged it behind them as hungry Iraqi children chased them. pic.twitter.com/n66izGzOCc
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) August 29, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This video from the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.
US soldiers taped a ready-to-eat meal to their humvee and dragged it behind them as hungry Iraqi children chased them. pic.twitter.com/n66izGzOCc
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) August 29, 2026