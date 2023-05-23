Thousands Lining Up for Compensation, Claiming the COVID Vaccine Made Them Sick by Jackie Quist

Back on his feet after a harrowing ordeal, now Chris Nemeth is fighting for justice. Once a health 45-year-old, he became wheelchair-bound after developing a chronic neurological disorder. He says symptoms began two weeks after having his first AstraZeneca [COVID-19] vaccination in 2021. They included headaches, tingling fingers, facial palsy and stolid mobility. He is still unwell and claiming millions of dollars in compensation under a federal government COVID-19 vaccine claims scheme. He’s one of more than 3,000 unlucky Australians maintaining COVID vaccine made him ill.