BREAKING UPDATE: Woke pro-abortion NYC professor FIRED after threatening NY Post with machete by Darian Douraghy

Shellyne Rodriguez, the pro-abortion teacher who was filmed threatening a reporter by holding a machete to his neck, has reportedly been fired from her job as a professor at Hunter College.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told The New York Post.

“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

A recording that was shared on social media Tuesday showed the former professor threatening to attack a New York Post reporter with a machete.

News has also surfaced surrounding a legal battle between Rodriguez and the New York Police Department over claims that law enforcement officials abused her after she was detained in the Bronx in June of 2020 during a protest for George Floyd. According to Rodriguez’s suit, upon telling an arrested officer that her restraints were overly tight, they “yanked on [her] zip ties hard and tightened them even further,” resulting in her yelling out from the pain. She is now alleging that injuries sustained from the incident have negatively affected “her ability to make art.”