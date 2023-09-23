Three cases of tuberculosis found among illegal immigrants crossing border at El Paso, Texas

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

On Thursday evening, three cases of tuberculosis were confirmed among the illegal immigrants coming into the United States across the southern border.

Fox News reported that the there cases were found in the El Paso sector.

According to the CDC, tuberculosis is a highly contagious disease caused by a bacterial infection, which can affect the lungs, spine, kidneys, and brain. If not treated properly, the disease can result in death.

In April, Commissioner Ashwin Vasan in New York City revealed that many people who recently arrived in NYC have lived in or traveled through countries with high rates of TB,” according to the New York Post.

The city has a TB rate of 6.1 cases per 100,000 people, which is more than double the national rate, and around nine out of 10 of these cases occur in those born outside the US.

Border Report revealed that 74 illegal immigrants were diagnosed with tuberculosis last year, and while most sought medical care in Mexico after being expelled from the US, 25 remain unaccounted for as of July.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, “TB disproportionately impacts people living along the Texas-Mexico border,” which is the state that shares the longest stretch of border with Mexico, and features heavily trafficked entry points.

In 2022, the border counties of Texas represented 21.2 percent of TB cases in the state, despite just 9.5 percent of the state’s population living in these counties.