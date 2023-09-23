Zelensky has asked Marina Abramovic to be the “ambassador of Ukraine” which is an interesting choice to say the least.
Here’s Marina Abramovic posing with Jacob Rothschild in-front of the painting, “Satan summoning his legions” (1796) by Sir Thomas Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/IIa9RAS1vu
— Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) September 23, 2023
It looks like Satan is about to take a piss on her from my perspective. Maybe she’s into that kind of thing. Sick broad.