Trans killer confesses to decapitating Oklahoma man with a chainsaw before being charged for molesting 5-year-old

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

A trans-identified male property manager from Oklahoma, who began transitioning to a woman in prison, admitted to having previously decapitated a friend while still living in Oklahoma. Alex Ray Scott, 28, was in a New York court Monday to plead guilty to the murder of Kenneth Savinski, 64.

Scott ran from Oklahoma in 2019 after being accused of molesting a five-year-old boy – but before leaving, he dismembered Robin Skocdopole, 63, with a chainsaw. The shocking news – which had not been mentioned at the trial – came out as Scott took the stand and described in detail the killing of Savinski, an antique dealer. Scott described using a plate, kitchen knife and “maybe a pen” to commit the January 2020 murder, the Daily Mail reported.

According to an FBI news release, in 2023, “Scott agreed to take the FBI to the last known location of Skocdopole’s head. Unfortunately, when Scott took FBI to the location, no additional remains were found.”

Scott became an object of interest to Manhattan police after walking into a station in Jan. 2020 with blood-covered clothing and telling officers, “I think I may have killed someone last night.” Police understood the confession because they had already discovered the corpse of an upper-rung antiques dealer in his Upper East Side apartment.

Savinsky met Scott on a dating site and got more than he bargained for when Scott left him with a slashed throat and cuts to the head after their first encounter. Scott was sighted by other residents leaving the apartment building with Savinski’s black jacket and with a wad of bills.

Scott allegedly hadn’t stolen enough so then decided to use the dead man’s credit cards to get a hotel in New Jersey. The next morning, Scott awoke in the hotel room with blood-soaked clothing but supposedly remembering little of what had transpired the night before.

Scott possessed five credit cards after being searched by police. One of these belonged to Savinski and another to Skocdopole. Scott told police of living in Skocdopole’s home in Broken Arrow but when the address was called, there was no answer. The Broken Arrow Police Department decided to investigate with a search warrant in February 2020. They found the house stripped bare but with blood stains on the walls and floor.

It would take three months for police to find pieces of Skocdopole’s body in a creek near the house. A medical examiner noted that both a chainsaw and hand saw had been utilized to cut up the body. At that time, Scott had been charged with Savinski’s murder and was waiting for the trial to start from the Rikers Island detention center detachment used for adult females and adolescents. Scott had, by that time, begun transitioning.

In July 2019 Scott was charged in Oklahoma with forcing a co-worker’s five-year-old son to have oral sex.

In May 2023, Scott admitted to murdering Skocdopole in Oklahoma and took police on a pointless search for the deceased man’s decapitated head. In May of 2024, a US District judge sentenced Scott to 45 years for the Second Degree Murder in Indian Country of Skocdopole.

Scott could get another 22 years in a New York prison as part of a plea deal but would go back to Oklahoma afterwards to serve out the sentence there.

