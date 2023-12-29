Transgender ‘lolicon’ pedophile arrested in Indiana

By Andy Ngo

A 27-year-old trans pedophile drove 70 miles across state lines to meet who she thought was a 13-year-old girl. Instead, a camera crew with “Predator Catchers” was there to meet her with the police.

Aaron Blaze Clark, who uses the name “Alice,” was arrested on Nov. 4 at a Walmart in Winchester, Ind. Clark drove from Liberty Township, Ohio to meet who she thought was a child from the “Her” lesbian, queer dating app. Clark was charged with child solicitation and attempted child molesting, both felonies.

The booking photo of child sex crimes suspect Aaron ‘Alice’ Blaze Clark. Photo: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

In the “Predator Catchers” sting video published on YouTube, Clark admits to being a pedophile.

“You said you were okay with having sex with a three-year-old,” said one of the men from the “Predator Catchers” group, referencing alleged text exchanges.

“Yes, and it sounds so wrong, but there’s grey areas to it,” Clark responded. When questioned about her pornography habits, Clark says she is into “lolicon,” a genre named after the Vladimir Nabokov novel character “Lolita,” where prepubescent girls are placed in sexual contexts.

Aaron ‘Alice’ Clark wears a wig and dress

Later on, Clark tried to defend herself and said she didn’t have intentions to abuse “Katie,” the alias of the fake child decoy. “I really wasn’t going to go through with anything unless she was okay with it… like, anything sexual.”

According to court documents, Clark exchanged explicit, sexual messages with the decoy. She has pleaded not guilty and bonded out of Randolph County jail in Indiana on Nov. 16. She retained a private defense attorney and has a court hearing scheduled on March 7, 2024, with a speedy trial set on the calendar for April 8.