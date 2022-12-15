Transgender Teen Charged With Violently Assaulting Two Female Students in Oklahoma High School Bathroom

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

A transgender student in Oklahoma has been charged with allegedly violently attacking two female students in a school bathroom.

The incident took place at Edmond Memorial High School in Edmond.

Reduxx obtained a copy of the police report dated October 26.

According to the Reduxx report, “a trans-identified male student was handed a juvenile summons after two female students were left with injuries following a fight he had reportedly initiated with them in the women’s washroom.”

When police arrived at the school at approximately 8 a.m., a female student was in the nurse’s office with injuries to her face and head.

“The attending officer noted the female victim had ‘several red areas’ on her face, and that both of her eyes were beginning to swell. The officer conducted an interview with the victim, whose full name was redacted due to her age,” Reduxx reports. “The female student advised the officer that a trans-identified student, indicated by the letter A, had approached her in the women’s washroom while she was speaking to friends. She explained that A had tried to talk to her and she had ignored him, at which point A began to get angry and asked if she ‘wanted to fight’ while approaching her with balled fists.”

The victim told police that the transgender student hit her in the face and then pulled her hair and forced her to the ground. Once she was on the floor, she said, the transgender student began to repeatedly kick her in the face and punch her.

“The victim’s friends, who had been in the washroom at the time, witnessed the incident and were pleading with A to stop his assault. One of the other female students attempted to intervene, and was punched twice on the left side of her face by the assailant,” the report continued. “One witness indicated that the girl had tried to step in because A ‘is a man,’ and she felt her friend’s life was at risk.”

The girl who attempted to stop the attack was listed as having injuries to her “eye, face, and head with a possible concussion.”

Two witnesses corroborated the victim’s recounting of the incident.

“A statement from the transgender student indicates he had initiated conversation with the victim because he was trying to ‘pay her back’ for clothes he had stolen from her. The student also contradicts the victim and witness statements, and provides details that are inconsistent with the girls’ injuries as recorded by police,” the Reduxx report states.

The transgender student was charged with Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

Susan Parks-Schlepp, Director of Communications for Edmond Public Schools, provided additional details to the outlet.

“Administrators at Edmond Memorial High School investigated an injury fight involving two students in a women’s restroom. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that one of the students involved in the fight is transgender and was using the women’s restroom in violation of state law which requires students to use restrooms according to the sex on their birth certificate,” Parks-Schlepp stated.

Parks-Schlepp added that “those involved in the fight have received consequences in accordance with both district policy and state law.”

Gateway Pundit