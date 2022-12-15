Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Wife Goes to Paris and Begs for Money and Goods Then Reportedly Goes on 40,000 Euro Shopping Spree

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

President Zelensky’s wife was in Paris the past few days asking for more money and support for Ukraine to make it through the winter. She also stopped off at some shops to pick up some things for herself.

Ukraine is in a horrible war with Russia at the moment. It’s costing lives and destroying the county. This county was in the middle of the war between Germany and Russia during World War II, then was under Soviet control until the early 1990’s when the ‘Iron Curtain’ fell.

The county has been the focus of many political actors and allegations of corruption for many years. George Soros, Hillary Clinton, the Podestas, Nancy Pelosi, and the Bidens have all had connections to Ukraine for years.

Joe Biden’s son made millions after being placed on the Board of Burisma, an oil and gas company, even though he had no skillset in the field.

Earlier this year, Russia invaded Ukraine and the international community has sent billions to Ukraine to stall the Russian effort.

The country now says it needs more money and goods to make it through the winter.

Yesterday in Paris, it was reported that Ukraine had obtained another $1.1 billion in emergency aid to help the country over the winter months.

Ukraine’s Western allies pledged an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in emergency winter aid on Tuesday, responding to pleas from President Volodymyr Zelensky to help the country withstand Russia’s onslaught against its energy grid. Around 70 countries and international organizations gathered in Paris for a meeting aimed at enabling Ukrainians “to get through this winter”, said French President Emmanuel Macron. In a video message, Zelensky said Ukraine needed assistance worth around 800 million euros in the short term for its battered energy sector. “Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout,” Zelensky told the conference via video link.

This was another big win for Ukraine. Billions of dollars of aid have flowed to the Ukrainians since Russia invaded the smaller country under Biden’s watch.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s wife joined Ukrainians asking for money in Paris the past few days.

It’s now being reported that she took some time off yesterday to go on a quick shopping spree for herself while in the city. The Conservative Treehouse reports:

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, traveled to Paris France for a three-day visit December 12-14. As reported by Le Monde, “Members of the Ukrainian government will also come, including Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and several ministers in charge of reconstruction, including Yulia Svyrydenko (economy), Oleksandr Kubrakov (infrastructure) and German Galushchenko (energy).” However, social media has erupted today after a “reliable store clerk” working on the ritzy Avenue Montaigne, has reported that Olena Zelenska went on a Christmas shopping spree spending €40,000 euros in an hour. (citation) Previously President Zelenskyy’s wife was received by French first lady Bridget Macron. If the reporting is accurate, the spending spree comes at a bad time optically, as Mrs. Zelenska’s husband Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is simultaneously asking the European Union to provide more financial support for the embattled country. Additionally, the Biden administration is trying to push congress to pass another $38 billion spending package for Ukraine to bring the total spent well over $100 billion.

This doesn’t give a very good impression to the rest of Europe which is wondering how they are going to make it through the winter after Russia cut off its oil and gas to the continent.

But a girl has to have her clothes.

