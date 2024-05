Trojan Tomato: A New GMO Is Designed to Infiltrate America’s Gardens

According to the study, mice fed the GM tomato lived longer—by an average of 40 days than those fed non-GM red tomatoes.

Publication of the pilot study prompted the John Innes Centre to publish a press release titled, “Purple tomatoes may keep cancer at bay.” (Norfolk Plant Sciences is a spinoff company from the John Innes Centre.)

Coverage of the Purple Tomato has largely lauded its potential nutritional and cancer benefits. (Screenshots via The Epoch Times)

That unsubstantiated health claim led to a frenzy of media headlines perpetuating the “cancer-fighting tomato” narrative, including, “Purple tomato can beat cancer,” published by the Daily Express , and “Scientists develop cancer fighting purple tomato,” published by Reuters

The UK’s National Health Services (NHS) stated the health claims are not based on benefits documented in humans, but instead are from “a small-scale study of mice,” according to an article published in NHS Choices.

With the launch of the GM Purple Tomato in 2024, unsubstantiated health claims have resurfaced. For example, Maddie Hall, chief executive officer (CEO) of Living Carbon, posted on Twitter/X :“BigPurpleTomato helps prevent cardiovascular disease and fight cancer in humans.”

Excessive consumption of anthocyanin may pose an unexpected harm. While it is commonly believed that antioxidants are beneficial and more is preferable, Cancer Research UK suggests this assumption lacks scientific support.“There’s a fair amount of evidence that some antioxidants in our foods can help prevent some kinds of cancer in some people. But the complexity of this evidence often gets translated in the media and in advertising to ‘antioxidants prevent disease’. And that’s not what the science says.”

According to the NHS:“… the small sample sizes used mean the results may have occurred by chance. Also, until the tomato is tested in humans, we cannot be sure that it will offer the same benefits, or that there will not be any unexpected harms.”

While anthocyanins have been linked to potential health benefits due to their antioxidant properties, the notion of “more is better” fails to account for the delicate balance within the human body.

The need for nutrient balance is documented for other common nutrients. For example, vitamin A plays a critical role in eyesight, but high levels of vitamin A can be toxic, leading to hair thinning, blurred vision, headaches, weakness, and bone pain, according to a 2022 article published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Likewise, iron is required for oxygen transport and DNA synthesis, however, too much iron can lead to tissue damage, according to a 2014 review in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.

Anthocyanins may follow the same pattern of “some is good but too much can be bad.”

Antioxidant supplementation can also increase risk of cancer, according to a 2023 review in the scientific journal Antioxidants.

According to a 2022 article written by Ray Seidler, a former scientist for the Environmental Protection Agency:“When consumed in moderation, anti-inflammatory compounds like anthocyanins can have health benefits. But too much of a good thing may not be good . It has been demonstrated that over-consumption of anthocyanins (e.g. when taken as pill supplements) may cause kidney, liver, and thyroid hormone health effects. Anthocyanins are part of a group of compounds called polyphenols, which may also limit or interfere with iron absorption.”

Antioxidants work, in part, by neutralizing reactive oxygen species (ROS), such as superoxide anion, hydrogen peroxide, and hydroxyl radicals. These ROS are produced naturally during oxygen-based respiration in all living organisms.

ROS can harm molecules, including DNA, proteins, and cell membranes, contributing to the formation of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, depression, diabetes, and aging, according to a 2023 study published in Archives of Toxicology.

However, ROS also play a crucial role in combatting disease and maintaining overall health. For instance, certain immune cells generate ROS to eliminate invading bacteria, fungi, and yeasts, thereby reducing their harmful effects. Additionally, ROS act as signaling molecules , activating essential biochemical pathways and regulating gene expression.

It is essential to strike a balance—producing enough ROS to regulate vital functions in the body without generating excessive amounts that lead to damage or disease.

Consequently, Mr. Seidler has raised concern over the quantity of anthocyanins Americans might consume if the GM Purple Tomato replaces its conventional counterpart.

“The average American consumes around 12.5 milligrams of these antioxidants per day. The anthocyanin content from the GM tomato averages about 500mg/100g of fresh fruit, some 40 times more than the daily average consumption. One hundred grams of tomato is less than half a cup. Other naturally purple coloured fruits (sweet cherries, blackberries, strawberries, red raspberries, black grapes) contain anthocyanins in the range of 3-143mg/100g, up to 160-fold less than the GM purple tomato.”

A Solution: Traditionally Bred Alternatives Mr. Antoniou echoed the same reservation in the statement published by GM Watch, “I’m concerned that ingesting megadoses of antioxidants, such as anthocyanins from even a modest portion of the GM purple tomatoes, could interfere with the delicate balance between too much and too little ROS, leading to negative health outcomes.” Traditional plant breeding techniques have already produced a variety of purple tomatoes boasting elevated levels of anthocyanins, without resorting to genetic modification.

Growers already have access to a diverse array of heirloom purple tomato varieties, including the esteemed Black Zebra and Black Beauty.

Traditionally bred tomatoes, like black sweet cherry, contain anthocyanins in the skin but not the flesh of the tomato. (chang/Getty Images)

Furthermore, in 2011, Jim Myers, a plant breeder and professor at Oregon State University, released the first traditionally bred purple tomato with boosted levels of anthocyanins, according to an article published by Oregon State University.

Unlike their domesticated counterparts, which typically harbor anthocyanins in their plant structures and sometimes skin, wild tomatoes employed in the breeding program exhibit these beneficial compounds within their fruits, as highlighted by Mr. Myers. Year after year, Mr. Myers and his team crossed genes, often by hand, from wild tomatoes with modern varieties, until higher levels of anthocyanins could be found in the fruit.

Over two decades since the inception of this breeding program, the “Indigo” cultivars have proliferated to over 50 variants worldwide, finding homes in both small-scale farms and corporate agricultural enterprises.

Broader Implications These alternatives currently on the market underscore the power of traditional breeding methods in addressing nutritional needs and enhancing agricultural diversity without recourse to genetic modification. The first waves of GM crops were predominantly marketed with the goal of helping farmers feed the world. Food security was at the forefront as crops were engineered to increase yields, resist herbicides, and become more resistant to environmental stressors, such as insect damage and disease.

Historically, most crops have not been genetically engineered to increase nutrient density, but rather to better withstand herbicides and pests. One of the few exceptions was golden rice, engineered in the 1990s to contain higher levels of beta-carotene to combat vitamin A deficiency. That crop never gained traction.

Pink pineapples are a recently introduced genetically modified fruit hitting store shelves. Golden rice, meanwhile, was a genetically modified grain that did not gain traction. (RANDALL CAMPOS/AFP via Getty Images and International Rice Research Institute/Wikipedia)

Pink pineapple was created in 2020 by Fresh Del Monte, a California-based company. The rosy flesh contains high levels of lycopene—an antioxidant that gives peaches, tomatoes, and watermelon their rosy hues. However, only Fresh Del Monte is allowed to grow the pink pineapple whereas the Purple Tomato can be grown by farmers or consumers in the United States.

Unlike most of its GM predecessors, the Purple Tomato is marketed as a nutrient-dense food designed to improve health. Why are we witnessing a marketing shift away from food security toward individual health?

According to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey , 51 percent of Americans view GMOs as worse for their health compared with foods that are not genetically modified. Furthermore, only 7 percent of Americans who were polled viewed GMOs as being healthier.

Nathan Pumplin, CEO of Norfolk Healthy Produce, stated , “We aim to show with this product and with this company that there’s a lot of benefits that can go to consumers through biotechnology, better taste, better nutrition as prime examples.”

Nathan added, “Then it [the GM Purple Tomato] chips away at this negative perception of GMOs and that will enable other products to get out to market that deliver really solid benefits.”

Could the Purple Tomato be a Trojan horse, boasting claims of improved health for the individual while trickling GM seeds into gardens to gain acceptance of GMOs among consumers? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, if gardeners want to avoid the GM Purple Tomato, it may prove to be challenging. Once GM seeds are planted by backyard gardeners, seed drift becomes a concern. According to personal communication with Norfolk Health Produce:“You can cross pollinate [the Purple Tomato] with other varieties. As tomatoes generally only self-pollinate, you will need to pollinate manually. Our purple trait will segregate. Depending upon what you cross to, you may not know which plants are carrying the trait until they bear fruit.” In a statement to Epoch Times, Joel Salatin, regenerative farmer and co-owner of Polyface Farm, expressed concern about seed drift and patent infringement:“One of the biggest concerns for gardeners is adulteration due to pollen drift. Seed companies often advise up to a mile of distance between varieties to maintain cultivar purity. If you are in an urban or suburban setting, and especially if you do not know all your neighbors or their activities, this kind of distance would be virtually impossible to guarantee. Suddenly you have a being in your garden that you don’t want. And the way courts have ruled, if the cultivar patent owner finds one of your tomatoes with adulterated DNA, you can be liable for patent infringement. What a mess.” Cathie Martin and her colleague Jonathan Jones from Norfolk Healthy Produce hold active and pending patents on methods to genetically engineer plants with higher antioxidant compounds, as well as the plants made using those methods. Conclusion The unveiling of the GM Purple Tomato represents a watershed moment in agricultural biotechnology as the first GM seed marketed to gardeners. Yet, amid the fervor and excitement, we must not lose sight of the complexities and uncertainties that accompany such innovation. Questions remain regarding its safety, efficacy, and long-term implications for human health and the environment.

As scientists, policymakers, and consumers navigate the complex terrain of GMOs, transparency, evidence-based decision-making, and public engagement are essential to fostering informed dialogue as we shape the future of agriculture and our food supply.