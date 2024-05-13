Ashley Biden Tells Judge That Her Diary Is Real: “My Dad Committed Incest”

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Ashley Biden, daughter of Joe Biden, has quietly confessed to a federal judge that her dad molested her when she was a young child.

In a bombshell letter dated April 8, 2024, Ashley tells Chief Judge Swain of New York that her diary, in which she confesses to her dad taking naked showers with her, is in fact real.

Ashley Biden’s letter, obtained by the New York Times, was submitted as part of a judicial proceeding against Aimee Harris, one of the individuals accused of ‘stealing’ and selling her personal journal.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In her correspondence, Ashely Biden expressed profound distress over the theft and subsequent public dissemination of her private thoughts, which she described as “stream-of-consciousness” musings meant for personal healing.

She defended the content of her diary, saying it was “grossly misinterpreted” and “lob false accusations that defame my character and those of the people I love.”

Read her letter below:

I am deeply saddened that I even have to write this letter because my personal private journal was stolen and sold for profit. The point of the theft, I assume, was to be able to peddle grotesque lies by distorting my stream-of-consciousness thoughts. The reason I have decided to not attend tomorrow’s sentencing in person is because it would only increase my pain. Nonetheless, I write to ask Your Honor to sentence the defendant to time in prison. The defendant’s actions constitute one of the most heinous forms of bullying, not to mention a complete violation of my privacy and personal dignity. After being the victim of a crime in my early twenties, I developed PTSD. The journal that was stolen was part of my efforts to heal. I am a private citizen, targeted only because my father happened to be running to be President. In other words, the extensive work I have done to move past my trauma was undone by Ms. Harris’s actions. The defendant’s actions have created a constant environment of anxiety, fear, and intimidation in which my innermost thoughts are constantly distorted and manipulated. Although this criminal act happened more than three years ago, because of the publicity it drew-exactly as Ms. Harris intended—I am constantly re-traumatized by it. I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online. Repeatedly, I hear others grossly misinterpret my once-private writings and lob false accusations that defame my character and those of the people I love. Her actions were not only re-traumatizing to me, but constituted a horrific trauma in and of themselves. This ongoing harm is a direct result of Ms. Harris’s intentional actions. I ask Your Honor to sentence Ms. Harris to time in prison followed by lengthy probation. She should be held accountable for what she has done. Not only did she demonstrate a complete lack of morality, but she lacks any respect for the rule of law as well. Among other things, she has failed to appear in court 12 times. My goal in asking Your Honor to impose a term of incarceration is to ensure that another woman isn’t bullied and shamed like this ever again. The despair I have often felt will never truly go away. But I ask Your Honor to hold Ms. Harris accountable so that she thinks twice before doing it to someone else. I have spent much of my life trying to speak up for those who cannot find their voices. I am fortunate enough to have found mine, and I use it today—and every day—to make sure that bullies are held accountable. Finally, I worry that a non-incarceratory sentence will send a message to her and to others like her-that it is okay to violate and exploit others for your own personal gain, regardless of the humiliation and pain it causes. Please send a message that these types of damaging criminal actions will not be tolerated. I thank Your Honor for your consideration.

It can be recalled that Aimee Harris, 41, was sentenced by Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to prison last month, followed by a period of home confinement for her role in the alleged theft and distribution of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden.

Aimee Harris, 39, found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house in Palm Beach in 2020 and sold it to Project Veritas for $40,000. According to the Daily Mail, Ashely Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home following a stay at a treatment facility. Two individuals who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house later sold the diary to James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

In a January 2019 entry, Ashley Biden recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.

The diary describes Ashley and her father, Joe Biden, taking showers together at an inappropriate age.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.

James O’Keefe was later the victim of a late-night FBI raid and was arrested by the Biden regime.

US District Judge Analisa Torres, an Obama appointee, said Project Veritas’s First Amendment claims were “inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent.”

The judge also said of Project Veritas 1A claim: ‘O’Keefe, Veritas couldn’t claim it was protecting identity of confidential source from disclosure after two individuals publicly pleaded guilty.’

In 2022, Aimee Harris and co-defendant Robert Kurlanderwho, who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Despite Harris’s personal plea and her defense attorney’s appeal for leniency based on her traumatic past and responsibilities as a mother, the prosecution highlighted Harris’s pattern of disrespect for the law.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman claimed that Harris’s actions were not only unlawful but were intended to harm the Biden family and influence the political landscape.

Chief US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain described the act of selling the diary as “despicable,” highlighting the privacy invasion and the potential political motivations behind the sale.

Harris was ordered to serve a one-month prison sentence, pay a $20,000 fine, and undergo three years of probation.

Harris is set to begin serving her prison term in July, while Kurlander’s sentencing is pending.