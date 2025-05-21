Trump, After Rearming Israel, ‘Frustrated’ With Netanyahu for Expanding War

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Donald Trump, who lifted all US weapons restrictions and shipped a massive amount of bombs to the Jewish state swiftly after taking office, is reportedly “frustrated” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for expanding the war on Gaza.

From Axios, “Trump frustrated by Gaza war, wants Netanyahu to ‘wrap it up’: U.S. officials”:

President Trump has been frustrated by the ongoing war in Gaza and upset by images of suffering of Palestinian children, and has told his aides to tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he wants him to wrap it up, two White House officials tell Axios. Why it matters: U.S. and Israeli officials deny that Trump is prepared to “abandon” Israel, or that he is applying intense pressure on Netanyahu. But they admit there are growing policy differences between a president who wants to end the war and a prime minister who is massively expanding it. – “The president is frustrated about what is happening in Gaza. He wants the war to end, he wants the hostages to come home, he wants aid to go in and he wants to start rebuilding Gaza,” one White House official said. […] The other side: An Israeli official told Axios that at the moment, Netanyahu doesn’t feel strong pressure from Trump. “If the president wants a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza he needs to put much more pressure on both sides,” the official said.

We’re being fed this same story every day now from anonymous sources while Trump himself does nothing to stop the war. Instead, he has been threatening to start a new war with Iran on behalf of Israel if they don’t accept his bad faith “nuclear deal.”

The White House with these leaks is just trying to placate the war-weary American public by telling us, “I see you and I hear you.”

Kamala Harris used the exact same tactic during her campaign to try and placate her pro-Palestine supporters while the Biden-Harris administration was busy fully backing Israel’s genocide.

You cannot arm the Jewish state to facilitate genocide and then turn around and claim innocence.