That’s probably because Thomas Massie doesn’t have an AIPAC handler who tells him how he should understand “government”.

President Trump on @RepThomasMassie: "I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grand-stander, frankly…I think he should be voted out of office." pic.twitter.com/YCLdSac95d — CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



