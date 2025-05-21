President Trump on @RepThomasMassie: "I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grand-stander, frankly…I think he should be voted out of office." pic.twitter.com/YCLdSac95d
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
President Trump on @RepThomasMassie: "I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grand-stander, frankly…I think he should be voted out of office." pic.twitter.com/YCLdSac95d
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2025