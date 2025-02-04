Trump Asks Congress to Approve Transfer of Another 4,700 1,000-Pound Bombs to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Trump administration is helping Israel arm itself to the teeth amid the “ceasefire” in Gaza by asking Congress to approve another $1 billion arms deal for 4,700 1,000-pound bombs and a bunch of armored bulldozers.

From Antiwar, “Trump Asks Congress To Approve $1 Billion Arms Transfer to Israel”:

The Trump administration has asked congressional leaders to approve a new $1 billion weapons transfer to Israel that will be funded by US military aid, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The deal includes 4,700 1,000-pound bombs worth more than $700 million and $300 million worth of armored bulldozers, which the Israeli military uses to demolish homes and infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank. The request for the new arms transfer comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington and set to meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. He’s expected to push for US support for Israel to restart its genocidal war in Gaza instead of fully implementing the ceasefire deal. The Journal report said Netanyahu is also expecting Trump to push ahead with a massive $8 billion deal that President Biden notified congressional leaders about in early January. The report said some Democrats in Congress put a hold on the massive sale and that the Trump administration is now pushing congressional leaders to unblock it. The $8 billion deal includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells. The Trump administration also recently released a hold on a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel.

A graphic video went viral in Nov 2023 showing Jewish soldiers running over a dead Palestinian with one of these armored bulldozers in Gaza just for laughs.

The video only saw the light of day because Israelis shared it themselves on Telegram to boost morale.

Israeli media reported last month right before the Gaza ceasefire was agreed upon that Trump had “already promised” Netanyahu that he’d support Israel “retroactively” if they decide to violate the deal and restart the war.

They’re now rearming with billions in US weaponry in what we’re being told is tentatively part of the “ceasefire” agreement.

While running for president, Trump said that the Jewish state’s decision to bomb civilian buildings was terrible optics and was the cause of rising anti-Semitism post-October 7th.

After becoming president, Trump signed an executive order calling on the DOJ to aggressively prosecute Americans for so-called “unlawful anti-Semitic” actions and now he’s sending them all the bombs they want to commit another genocide.