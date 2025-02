Why did USAID sponsor the 70-NGO consortium that directly threatened newly elected 2019 President Zelensky in Ukraine with 25 “Red Lines Not To Be Crossed” by his new government, ensuring USAID grantees controlled virtually every facet of how Ukraine could run its own country?

